Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MLPX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

