Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading Up 2.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.
