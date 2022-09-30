Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $127.12

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.12 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 80148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,915,000 after purchasing an additional 97,595 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

