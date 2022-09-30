Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 158.4% from the August 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,111,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,024,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,446,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 118,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,618. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

