Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.37. 4,030,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $268.84 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

