Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,210 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 5.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

