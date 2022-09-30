Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 136,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 298,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.