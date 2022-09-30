Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 136,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 298,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.