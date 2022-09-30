Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,463,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PEZ traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.