Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.68

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 73422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

