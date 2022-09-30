Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.68

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 73422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.
Intertek Group Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.