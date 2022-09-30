Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.51

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Internet Initiative Japan Trading Down 29.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.48 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

