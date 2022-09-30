Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00031515 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,975,278 coins and its circulating supply is 262,243,260 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

