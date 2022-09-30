International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 5.1% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.17 and last traded at C$11.15. 52,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 128,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.