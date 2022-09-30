Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 1,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,692. Interface has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $541.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interface will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.