Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. 628,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.