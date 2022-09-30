Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 85,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $229,566,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 424,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

