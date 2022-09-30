Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,883 shares of company stock valued at $245,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

