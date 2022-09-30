Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.62 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,847,174 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The firm has a market cap of £109.09 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Inspired Company Profile
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.
