Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.62 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,847,174 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £109.09 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inspired Announces Dividend

Inspired Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.