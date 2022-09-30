Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys 130,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,074,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,429,881.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Summer Road Llc bought 18,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 24.2 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,240. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

