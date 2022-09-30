Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys 130,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,074,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,429,881.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 29th, Summer Road Llc bought 18,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 24.2 %
Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,240. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
