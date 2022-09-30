Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires 18,800 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,094,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,622,834.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $608,400.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 24.2 %

Shares of OCUL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 4,827,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $394.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.8% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 923,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,820 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

