Insider Buying: Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Senior Officer Buys $14,260.00 in Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Lambert purchased 23,000 shares of Nuran Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,626.80.

Nuran Wireless Stock Performance

Nuran Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

About Nuran Wireless

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

