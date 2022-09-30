Insider Buying: Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Senior Officer Buys $14,260.00 in Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Lambert purchased 23,000 shares of Nuran Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,626.80.
Nuran Wireless Stock Performance
Nuran Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
About Nuran Wireless
