Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 50,206 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 50,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 12.28 per share, for a total transaction of 616,529.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,738,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NXDT traded up 0.33 on Friday, reaching 12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.55. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.13 and a 12-month high of 17.93.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
