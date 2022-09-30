Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 50,206 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 50,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 12.28 per share, for a total transaction of 616,529.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,738,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.33 on Friday, reaching 12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.55. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.13 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

