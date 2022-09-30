Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$657,641.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 269,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$657,641.00 ($459,888.81).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay purchased 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$760,489.05 ($531,810.52).

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay purchased 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$514,807.50 ($360,005.24).

On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay purchased 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).

On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).

On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay bought 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).

On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.