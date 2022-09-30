Insider Buying: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Buys C$60,625.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,425,000.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, E.B. Tucker bought 14 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$64.65.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of MTA opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$227.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

