Insider Buying: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Buys C$60,625.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director E.B. Tucker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,425,000.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 23rd, E.B. Tucker bought 14 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$64.65.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of MTA opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$227.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.