Insider Buying: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Purchases $41,000.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Sunday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
