Insider Buying: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Purchases $41,000.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lipocine by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Sunday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

