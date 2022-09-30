Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $165,256.65 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares in the company, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

GNTY stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

