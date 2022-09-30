Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $165,256.65 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares in the company, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

GNTY stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

