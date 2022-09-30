Insider Buying: ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Buys 9,861 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Constantin Coussios purchased 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11).

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.48). 2,404,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,444. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.44. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CTEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.13).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

