Insider Buying: ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Buys 9,861 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Constantin Coussios purchased 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11).
ConvaTec Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.48). 2,404,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,444. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.44. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.08%.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
