Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases 11,347 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,801 shares in the company, valued at $61,668,384.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.31. 64,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,079. The company has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

