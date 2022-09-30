Insider Buying: Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) Director Douglas Kass purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Douglas Kass purchased 11,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,485.00.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

