Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Financial Survey

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infobird and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 4 7 0 2.64

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $41.55, suggesting a potential upside of 252.98%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Infobird.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.7% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infobird and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $9.64 million 0.59 -$13.87 million N/A N/A Bandwidth $490.91 million 0.61 -$27.36 million ($1.13) -10.42

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth.

Risk & Volatility

Infobird has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth -5.37% -1.07% -0.33%

Summary

Bandwidth beats Infobird on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

