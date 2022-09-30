Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.43

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 294275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

