Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $263.86

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.86 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.46). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.24), with a volume of 11,808 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of £457.44 million and a PE ratio of 2,233.33.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

