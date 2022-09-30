Imperial Pacific Limited (IPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Pacific’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Imperial Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Imperial Pacific alerts:

About Imperial Pacific

(Get Rating)

Read More

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.