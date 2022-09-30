Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $14.61. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,168 shares of company stock worth $155,402. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

