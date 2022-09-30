Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.7 %
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
