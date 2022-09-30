Ignis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,606.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Ignis has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $49,606.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignis Coin Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,695 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ignis.

Ignis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties.Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor.What are the advantages of Ignis?Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

