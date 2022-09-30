Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Reaches $0.0099

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network launched on December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.