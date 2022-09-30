ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.22. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 29,354 shares changing hands.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.