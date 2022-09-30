ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.22. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 29,354 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 11.34%.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
