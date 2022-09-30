Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €41.00 ($41.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Icade stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Icade has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $79.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

