iBio Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,731,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,303. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -4.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

