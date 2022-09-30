Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 1,945,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,356,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

