Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,680 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $79,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 318,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $223.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.