Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 8,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Hudson Executive Investment Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.
About Hudson Executive Investment
Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
