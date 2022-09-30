Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,219 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Hostess Brands worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 12,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

