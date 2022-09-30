Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

HRL opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

