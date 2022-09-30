Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.45. 72,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.86. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

