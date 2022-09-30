Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading Down 6.2%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 7,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Home Product Center Public Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

