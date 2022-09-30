Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

