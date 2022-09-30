Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 608,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $17.72 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 554,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.