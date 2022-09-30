Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 608,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $17.72 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
