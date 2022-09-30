Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,354,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,399,000 after buying an additional 400,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.2935 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.