Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $617,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URNM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,353. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.